Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Efficient in Week 2 win
Winston completed 18 of 30 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears. He also gained three yards on his sole rush.
With the Bucs defense generating hellish conditions for former teammate Mike Glennon and the Bears offense, Winston didn't have to do much to help facilitate a victory. The third-year signal caller acquainted himself with new weapon DeSean Jackson to the tune of three receptions for 39 yards, while also kick-starting top target Mike Evans' season by connecting with him on seven occasions for 93 yards and a score. The game script of Sunday's blowout win didn't call for Winston to have to utilize his plethora of weapons to a great extent, but there will undoubtedly be plenty of upcoming Sundays when he'll be asked to do much more. He'll look to build on his solid opening performance when the Bucs tangle with the tough Vikings defense on the road in Week 3.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Week 1 contest postponed•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 200 yards in Saturday's loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Plenty of work, success in second preseason game•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sharp in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels at ball placement Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Knee brace simply precautionary•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...