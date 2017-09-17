Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Efficient in Week 2 win

Winston completed 18 of 30 passes for 204 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears. He also gained three yards on his sole rush.

With the Bucs defense generating hellish conditions for former teammate Mike Glennon and the Bears offense, Winston didn't have to do much to help facilitate a victory. The third-year signal caller acquainted himself with new weapon DeSean Jackson to the tune of three receptions for 39 yards, while also kick-starting top target Mike Evans' season by connecting with him on seven occasions for 93 yards and a score. The game script of Sunday's blowout win didn't call for Winston to have to utilize his plethora of weapons to a great extent, but there will undoubtedly be plenty of upcoming Sundays when he'll be asked to do much more. He'll look to build on his solid opening performance when the Bucs tangle with the tough Vikings defense on the road in Week 3.