Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Efficient in win

Winston completed 21 of 33 passes for 268 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 20 yards and lost a fumble.

The one turnover was the only blemish on Winston's day, as the fifth-year pro otherwise played a rock-solid game. Winston surprisingly enjoyed his greatest success targeting Breshad Perriman, with whom he connected on five occasions for 87 yards, and O.J. Howard, who also was on the receiving end of five Winston completions for a change. Winston's interception-free performance was his first since Week 9 and only his fourth of the season, and he'll look to replicate that feat versus the Colts in a Week 14 interconference battle.