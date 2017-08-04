Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels at ball placement Thursday

Winston was sharp throughout Thursday's practice and threw two particularly impressive deep balls, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The third-year signal caller looked sharp throughout Thursday's session, especially during one-on-one drills. Winston flung a pair of perfect bombs within those periods, hitting DeSean Jackson down the right sideline for a touchdown on one and then placing another perfectly to Mike Evans on the very next play. As per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Winston has impressed head coach Dirk Koetter with his adaptability and calm under pressure, as well as with the plays he's been able to make against what has looked like an improved and more aggressive Bucs defensive unit.