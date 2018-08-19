Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels in preseason win

Winston (suspension) completed 13 of 18 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

Seeing extended work for the second time in as many preseason games, Winston produced 12.6 yards per attempt while making impressive scoring connections with Chris Godwin and Justin Watson. Each play stood out for a different reason -- the score to Godwin came after Winston eluded multiple rushers, while the pocket pass to Watson was a perfect back-shoulder strike down the right sideline. The nifty juggling act coach Dirk Koetter has put on with respect to splitting reps between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Winston seems to be working, as Winston also displayed excellent chemistry with starters Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, hitting both for long completions Saturday. Looking ahead to Friday's preseason game against the Lions, it's likely Winston's playing time takes a hit due to Fitzpatrick seeing additional reps with the first unit he'll lead to open the season.