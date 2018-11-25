Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels in Week 12 win
Winston completed 29 of 38 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 24 yards.
Coach Dirk Koetter couldn't have asked for a better performance out of Winston in his return to the starting job, as he remained mistake-free and connected with eight different pass catchers overall. Winston opened the scoring with a six-yard scoring strike to Cameron Brate in the first quarter, and he came back with a 28-yard scoring toss to Adam Humphries in the fourth quarter that served as the final points of the day for either squad. The 2015 first overall pick's future with the franchise beyond this season reportedly remains in flux, but performances like Sunday's, which qualified as his third 300-yard performance in four starts, certainly serve as a ringing endorsement for a longer-term commitment. Winston will look to provide a fitting encore against the Panthers in Week 13.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Named as Week 12 starter•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Nearly leads comeback in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains in backup role•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Demoted for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pulled from Sunday's game•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another 300-yard effort in overtime win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...