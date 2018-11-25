Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excels in Week 12 win

Winston completed 29 of 38 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 24 yards.

Coach Dirk Koetter couldn't have asked for a better performance out of Winston in his return to the starting job, as he remained mistake-free and connected with eight different pass catchers overall. Winston opened the scoring with a six-yard scoring strike to Cameron Brate in the first quarter, and he came back with a 28-yard scoring toss to Adam Humphries in the fourth quarter that served as the final points of the day for either squad. The 2015 first overall pick's future with the franchise beyond this season reportedly remains in flux, but performances like Sunday's, which qualified as his third 300-yard performance in four starts, certainly serve as a ringing endorsement for a longer-term commitment. Winston will look to provide a fitting encore against the Panthers in Week 13.