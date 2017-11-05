Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Exits Sunday's game

Winston was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a shoulder injury.

With Winston nursing a shoulder issue, Ryan Fitzpatrick took over at QB for the Bucs on Sunday. Prior to his exit from the contest, Winston had completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 67 yards.

