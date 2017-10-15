Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Exits Sunday's game
Winston was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the game, Winston had completed five of 10 passes for 61 yards. He was replaced at quarterback by Ryan Fitzpatrick.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Logs 334 passing yards in Thursday's loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Second consecutive 300-yard effort•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Final line belies struggles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Efficient in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Week 1 contest postponed•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 200 yards in Saturday's loss•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...