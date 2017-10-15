Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Exits Sunday's game

Winston was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a shoulder injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the game, Winston had completed five of 10 passes for 61 yards. He was replaced at quarterback by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

