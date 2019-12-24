Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected back in '20

Winston is expected to return to the Buccaneers in 2020 despite having thrown a career-high 28 interceptions through 15 games, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Rapoport's report was filed before Winston threw another four interceptions in a loss to the Texans on Saturday that officially extinguished the Buccaneers' playoff hopes. However, the team appears to have already made their 2020 decision on Winston. Rapoport cites the improvement Winston has shown in coach Bruce Arians' pass-centric system overall -- interceptions aside -- and the upside the team still believes he possesses as the reasons why Tampa will utilize either the franchise or transition tag on him this offseason in the presumed absence of an agreement on a long-term contract prior to the March 10 tag application deadline. It's worth noting use of the transition tag will leave open the possibility of another team putting forth an offer sheet for the 2015 first overall pick that the Buccaneers are unable or unwilling to match.