Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected back in '20
Winston is expected to return to the Buccaneers in 2020 despite having thrown a career-high 28 interceptions through 15 games, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Rapoport's report was filed before Winston threw another four interceptions in a loss to the Texans on Saturday that officially extinguished the Buccaneers' playoff hopes. However, the team appears to have already made their 2020 decision on Winston. Rapoport cites the improvement Winston has shown in coach Bruce Arians' pass-centric system overall -- interceptions aside -- and the upside the team still believes he possesses as the reasons why Tampa will utilize either the franchise or transition tag on him this offseason in the presumed absence of an agreement on a long-term contract prior to the March 10 tag application deadline. It's worth noting use of the transition tag will leave open the possibility of another team putting forth an offer sheet for the 2015 first overall pick that the Buccaneers are unable or unwilling to match.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Turnover machine in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suits up Saturday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets questionable tag for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited by fractured thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another milestone passing day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 TE Preview: Tier 1 shrinkage
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 17 tight ends, including who...
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...