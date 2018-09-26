Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to be backup in Week 4
The Buccaneers haven't named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bears, but "all signs point to" Ryan Fitzpatrick retaining the gig over Winston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Winston is eligible to rejoin Tampa Bay this week after completing his three-game suspension, but the Buccaneers may not officially add him to their 53-man roster until Friday after being granted a three-day exemption from the commissioner's office. It looks like activating Winston is merely a formality at this point, but once that happens, head coach Dirk Koetter may not immediately announce a starter for Week 4. Regardless of when a decision is made on that front, it's difficult to see Koetter making a switch, given that Fitzpatrick has completed 70.2 percent of his throws and leads all qualified passers with 11.1 yards per attempt while guiding Tampa Bay to a 2-1 record against a trio of 2017 playoff teams. Further hurting Winston's case is the fact that he hasn't practiced with the team in 28 days, which looms larger with the Buccaneers on a short week following their Monday night loss to Pittsburgh. Even if he's bypassed for the starting nod Sunday, Winston could warrant consideration for the No. 1 gig in the Buccaneers' subsequent game Oct. 14 against the Falcons, as he would have the benefit of added practice time with the team on bye in Week 5.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suspension lifted•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Eligible to return from suspension Tuesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Faces civil lawsuit from accuser•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Not guaranteed starting role upon return•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Not suiting up Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sharp again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country