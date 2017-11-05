Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to play Sunday

Winston (shoulder) will start at quarterback Sunday against New Orleans, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Winston is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but a full participant Friday. He may still have a bit of soreness due to the AC joint sprain he suffered in Week 6, but there's never been much question Winston will start. He'll take aim at an improved Saints defense that's surrendered just one 200-yard passing game since Week 2.