Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to play Sunday
Winston (shoulder) will start at quarterback Sunday against New Orleans, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Winston is listed as questionable on the official injury report. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but a full participant Friday. He may still have a bit of soreness due to the AC joint sprain he suffered in Week 6, but there's never been much question Winston will start. He'll take aim at an improved Saints defense that's surrendered just one 200-yard passing game since Week 2.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Finishes week with full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throwing Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Set to practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: May have aggravated shoulder•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Three turnovers with no touchdowns in Week 8•
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...