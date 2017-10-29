Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to play Sunday

Winston (shoulder) will start at quarterback Sunday against Carolina, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Still nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, Winston was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday. He's listed as questionable on the official injury report. However, this report, though not official, adds to the favorable outlook that he'll play.

