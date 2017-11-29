Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to see all first-team snaps Wednesday
Winston (shoulder) will practice Wednesday and is expected to handle all of the reps with the first-team offense, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers will issue an update on Winston's level of involvement Wednesday once the practice concludes, but if he's listed as a full participant, it would clear the way for him to start Sunday against the Packers. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led the Buccaneers to wins in the last two games while Winston was sidelined, would settle back into the No. 2 quarterback role as a result. Though Winston draws a favorable matchup against a Packers pass defense that ranks 25th in the NFL with 244 passing yards allowed per game, it may be difficult to rely on him in shallower formats given that he's returning from an injury to his throwing shoulder and has been quite inconsistent when healthy this season.
