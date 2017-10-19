Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Expected to throw Thursday
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken said that he anticipates Winston (shoulder) will do some throwing during Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Though Winston was listed as a limited participant in the Bucs' first practice of the week Wednesday, he wasn't able to do any throwing while tending to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Winston indicated that his shoulder has been showing improvement every day since he suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and while light throwing Thursday would represent a step in the right direction, it will ultimately be a "team decision" whether the franchise quarterback suits up in Week 7 against the Bills, per Smith. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who nearly threw for 300 yards in relief last week, would direct the offense in the event Winston is unable to suit up come Sunday.
