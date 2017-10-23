Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Explodes for 384 yards in Week 7 loss

Winston (shoulder) completed 32 of 44 passes for 384 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He netted zero yards on his sole rush and also fumbled twice, losing one.

Winston showed no ill effects from the sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder slinging the ball with abandon throughout the afternoon while connecting with nine different pass catchers. The quartet of O.J. Howard, Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Bate combined to secure 24 of Winston's 32 completions, helping lead the third-year signal caller to his fourth straight 300-yard performance in games in which he's played all four quarters. Winston is putting up the most prolific stat lines of his career this season, but a suspect defense has made some of those performances for naught. He'll look to carry the Buccaneers to a win against the Panthers in a Week 8 home tilt.

