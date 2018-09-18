Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Faces civil lawsuit from accuser
Winston (suspension) is being sued in relation to the allegations that resulted in a three-game suspension from the NFL, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The Uber driver in question has made serious claims about Winston's conduct inside the vehicle, and she's suing for "damages in the nature of emotional distress and future therapy expenses." Note, Winston isn't facing criminal charges, but a civil trial is still a messy situation. Winston only has one game remaining on the three-game ban he received from the NFL for this incident. Even when he's eligible to return, he'll likely continue watching Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has led the team to a 2-0 start.
