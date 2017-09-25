Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Final line belies struggles Sunday

Winston completed 28 of 40 passes for 328 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings. He also gained four yards on his sole rush and fumbled twice but lost neither.

Considering he could have been guilty of up to five turnovers, Winston's final stat line was somewhat empty from a real-world football sense. However, he certainly made fantasy owners happy with what was his first 300-yard effort of 2017, and he did display improving rapport with prize free-agent acquisition DeSean Jackson by connecting with him for a team-best 84 yards. Winston's interceptions did make it virtually impossible for the Bucs to mount a comeback, however, with two of them coming in the Vikings' end zone on deep throws into coverage. The third-year quarterback's decision-making has been one of the perceived weakness in his game, and Sunday's performance certainly did nothing to dissuade that criticism. He'll look to atone when the Bucs take on the Giants at home in Week 4.