Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Finishes week with full practice

Winston (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winston was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, coming out of an ugly performance in last week's 17-3 loss to the Panthers. He may still have a bit of soreness due to the AC joint sprain he suffered in Week 6, but there was never much question he'd get the start Sunday in New Orleans. He'll take aim at an improved Saints defense that's surrendered just one 200-yard passing game since Week 2. Matchups have played a role in that stat, but the Saints did a nice job against Matt Stafford (Week 6) and Cam Newton (Week 3), in addition to shutting down the likes of Jay Cutler, Brett Hundley and Mitchell Trubisky.