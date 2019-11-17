Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Four more INTs in loss

Winston completed 30 of 51 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 23 yards and came out of the contest with a potential ankle injury, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The outlook is bleak all the way around coming out of the loss for Winston, who further endangered his hold on the starting job with yet another multi-interception tally and then sustained the ankle injury near the end of the contest. Winston now has an NFL-high 18 interceptions, even though he's admittedly been the victim of some misfortune in terms of tipped passes that have been picked off. There's not been any official indication Winston is in danger of being pulled from the top job yet, but any quarterback with multiple picks in four of their last five games can't breathe easy. The Buccaneers did announce Saturday that Blaine Gabbert (shoulder) won't return this season, but Ryan Griffin is an alternative that Arians could opt to turn due to Winston's performance and/or injury issues Week 12 against a revitalized Falcons defense.