Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Full practice despite hip issue
Winston was designated with a hip injury on Wednesday's practice report but still turned in a full session, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The designation is likely due to just some residual soreness that Winston picked up during his 2018 starting debut against the Falcons last Sunday, as the Buccaneers have not issued any other statements regarding the matter. Winston is fully expected to be available for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Browns after throwing for 395 yards and four touchdowns in a losing cause versus Atlanta.
