Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Full practice participant Thursday
Winston (thumb/knee) practiced in full Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Winston has played through a slight fracture in his thumb in each of the Buccaneers' past three games, and while he tossed for at least 450 yards and recorded four TD passes in the first two chances, he fell off a cliff Week 16 against the Texans, throwing four picks versus one touchdown in a losing effort. Still, he's sitting just 92 yards away from 5,000 through the air for the first time in his career and also can continue to add to a career-best 31 scoring strikes Sunday against the Falcons, which he's good to go for after upgrading to full participant at Thursday's session.
