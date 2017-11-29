Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Full practice Wednesday
Winston (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Winston fulfilled the expectation he'd handle all the first-team work, which comes on the heels of head coach Dirk Koetter naming him the starter for Sunday's visit to Green Bay, according to James Palmer of NFL Network. As he prepares to bring a three-game absence to an end, Winston will focus on a Packers defense that has given up 259.4 yards passing per game and 17 touchdown tosses to quarterbacks across 11 contests in 2017.
