Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Future in flux

Winston's (thumb/knee) 2020 status is currently the subject of much speculation, and the Buccaneers sound increasingly open to other free-agent options at the position, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Auman formed his conclusions regarding the team's seemingly cooling interest on the first overall pick of the 2015 draft from comments made by both GM Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians during the NFL Combine. Arians referred to Winston as an "unknown quantity" while heaping unfettered praise on fellow free-agent-to-be Shaquil Barrett in the same breath. The veteran offensive guru also made mention of a head coach being obligated to explore the possibility of a better option at the position if there are any doubts about the starting quarterback. Arians followed up that remark by offering up the names of Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers as players whose availability he'd theoretically inquire about ahead of free agency, while Mike Sando of The Athletic also reports one NFL GM at the combine mentioned the Buccaneers are highly interested in Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. Licht would only offer tepid endorsement of Winston in his own right, and given the transition and franchise tags would cost the team $25 and $27 million, respectively, for this coming season, there appears to be growing evidence the team may be prepared to move on.