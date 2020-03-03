Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Future in flux
Winston's (thumb/knee) 2020 status is currently the subject of much speculation, and the Buccaneers sound increasingly open to other free-agent options at the position, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Auman formed his conclusions regarding the team's seemingly cooling interest on the first overall pick of the 2015 draft from comments made by both GM Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians during the NFL Combine. Arians referred to Winston as an "unknown quantity" while heaping unfettered praise on fellow free-agent-to-be Shaquil Barrett in the same breath. The veteran offensive guru also made mention of a head coach being obligated to explore the possibility of a better option at the position if there are any doubts about the starting quarterback. Arians followed up that remark by offering up the names of Tom Brady and Phillip Rivers as players whose availability he'd theoretically inquire about ahead of free agency, while Mike Sando of The Athletic also reports one NFL GM at the combine mentioned the Buccaneers are highly interested in Teddy Bridgewater in free agency. Licht would only offer tepid endorsement of Winston in his own right, and given the transition and franchise tags would cost the team $25 and $27 million, respectively, for this coming season, there appears to be growing evidence the team may be prepared to move on.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Dealt with knee issue last season•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets LASIK surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Wearing cast on right thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Future in Tampa uncertain•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Sets dubious mark in OT loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active as expected Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Denzel Mims Prospect Profile
Everyone knows about CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, but has Baylor's Denzel Mims...
-
J.K. Dobbins 2020 NFL Draft Profile
J.K. Dobbins looks like he could be the total package at running back, but questions about...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift was a speedy, strong part of the Georgia offense for three years. Can he keep...
-
Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Draft Profile
Jonathan Taylor is a ready-made NFL back. But is he a three-down back in the NFL?