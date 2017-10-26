Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets in limited practice Thursday
Winston (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
According to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, Winston wasn't on the field for the portion of practice made available to the media, but he apparently put in a workout to some extent behind closed doors. However, as Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports, it's suspected that Winston was barred from throwing while he nurses a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, as was the case heading into the Week 7 loss to the Bills. Winston ended up doing some throwing last Friday before suiting up in that contest, and it's expected a similar development will play out this week as he prepares for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers. Assuming Winston experiences no renewed pain while throwing Friday, he'll be at little risk of sitting out in Week 8.
