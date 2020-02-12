Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets LASIK surgery

Winston (thumb) recently underwent LASIK surgery to improve his vision, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winston has dealt with nearsightedness since his college days at Florida State, and question marks surrounding his vision resurfaced at the end of the 2019 season when coach Bruce Arians suggested the quarterback couldn't read the scoreboard. Whether at the behest of Tampa Bay's coaching staff or through his own discretion, Winston has now had the laser-assisted eye procedure with the hope it will help his overall performance. Winston, who became the first signal-caller in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions last season, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

