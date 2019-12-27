Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets questionable tag for finale
The Buccaneers list Winston (thumb/knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Winston was able to conclude Week 17 prep with back-to-back full practices, so he may have carried a probable tag into the regular-season finale if the NFL still allowed that designation. While playing through a slight fracture in his right thumb, Winston tossed four interceptions in last week's loss to the Texans to bring his total to an NFL-high 28, but he'll look to close the season on a high note against a similarly suspect Atlanta pass defense. Though turnovers have been a concern for Winston throughout the season -- and his career, frankly -- he's at least notched personal bests in touchdowns (31) and passing yards (4,908) along the way.
