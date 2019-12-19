Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets questionable tag for Week 16
The Buccaneers list Winston (thumb) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Carmen Vitali of Tampa Bay's official site reports.
As was also the case ahead of the Buccaneers' Dec. 15 win over the Lions, Winston will carry a designation into game day after the small fracture in his right thumb restricted his practice reps during the week. The Buccaneers barred Winston from throwing a football Tuesday and Wednesday, but he was able to do so during Thursday's session, earning a "full participation" listing on the team's injury report in the process. With Winston experiencing no reported complications coming out of practice, he's fully expected to play Saturday, though he'll have to make do without his top two targets in Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (hamstring).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited by fractured thumb•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Another milestone passing day•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Suiting up as expected•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Listed as questionable, set to play•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Looks good at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...