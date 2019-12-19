Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Gets questionable tag for Week 16

The Buccaneers list Winston (thumb) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Carmen Vitali of Tampa Bay's official site reports.

As was also the case ahead of the Buccaneers' Dec. 15 win over the Lions, Winston will carry a designation into game day after the small fracture in his right thumb restricted his practice reps during the week. The Buccaneers barred Winston from throwing a football Tuesday and Wednesday, but he was able to do so during Thursday's session, earning a "full participation" listing on the team's injury report in the process. With Winston experiencing no reported complications coming out of practice, he's fully expected to play Saturday, though he'll have to make do without his top two targets in Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (hamstring).