Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Has AC joint sprain
Winston has been diagnosed with a AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, but he may be able to play through the ailment, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Winston sustained the injury on the Bucs' first possession of Sunday's game at Arizona when he was driven into the ground by Cards pass rusher Chandler Jones. Although he proceeded to complete two more drives, Winston was eventually considered doubtful to return and replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick for the remainder of the contest. To date in his two-plus years in the NFL, Winston hasn't missed a game. As such, his ability to practice this week will be telling for his odds to suit up Sunday in Buffalo.
