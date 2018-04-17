Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Has fifth-year option picked up
The Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on Winston's rookie contract, locking him in for 2019 at a $20.922 million salary that's only guaranteed against injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The fifth-year option ensures Winston can't hit free agency or receive the franchise tag next season, giving the Bucs a bit of leverage in negotiations on a long-term contract. The team may be hesitant to work on a deal at the moment, as the NFL still hasn't talked to Winston about a November accusation that he groped an Uber driver in 2016, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports. Bucs co-chairman Joel Glazer, general manager Jason Licht and coach Dirk Koetter all have expressed frustration with the league's slow movement on the case. Winston reported Monday for the start of the Buccaneers' offseason program.
