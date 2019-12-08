Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Has slight fracture in thumb
Coach Bruce Arians said Winston suffered a "little bitty fracture" in his right thumb during Sunday's 38-35 victory against the Colts, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "He was fine at halftime and went out and went to grip the ball and couldn't grip it. They X-rayed his thumb," Arians added. "Nothing serious. He was able to get his strength back and come back and finish.''
Winston missed the Buccaneers' first series of the second half with what was termed a right hand injury at the time, but he returned for the second possession and later guided the team on a game-winning drive down the stretch. By game's end, he had a truly unique stat line: 33-for-45 passing for 456 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions to go with six carries for five yards and another TD. Arians' comments seem to indicate Winston will be fine, but his practice reps may be capped this week to avoid any sort of setback before the team visits the Lions next Sunday. Behind Winston, Ryan Griffin serves as Tampa Bay's backup quarterback.
