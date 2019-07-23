Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: In camp early for QB school
Winston arrived at Buccaneers training camp ahead of schedule Monday to participate in a three-day "Quarterback School", Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Bucs veterans aren't required to be in the building until Thursday, but Winston, along with Blaine Gabbert, Ryan Griffin and Nick Fitzgerald (NFI-hamstring), were all present and accounted for Monday. The quarterbacks are getting a jump on re-acclimating to the practice field and getting some live reps in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 sessions versus an all-rookie defense. Winston has naturally been immersed in learning new head coach Bruce Arians' offense all offseason, and there figures to be plenty of scrutiny regarding his grasp of the system beginning with Friday afternoon's opening training camp practice.
