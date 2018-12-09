Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Inaccurate in divisional loss

Winston completed 18 of 38 passes for 213 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 47 yards.

Winston's completion percentage dipped under 50.0 percent for the first time this season, although he did extend his streak of two-touchdown games to four. The four-year pro did also post a season-low 5.6 YPA, but he continued to provide some unexpected production on the ground by rushing for over 45 yards for a second consecutive week. Winston's one interception came on a last-gasp heave to Mike Evans with nine seconds remaining, a pass Marshon Lattimore brought down in the end zone. Winston will look to improve his overall numbers against the formidable Ravens defense in Week 15 interconference battle.