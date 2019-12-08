Play

Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Injures throwing hand Sunday

Winston suffered an injury to his right throwing hand during Sunday's contest versus the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Winston racked up a whopping 277 yards and two touchdowns on 20-for-28 passing in the first half, but he also mixed in a pick-six among two interceptions. With an injury in tow, he's questionable to return to the contest, leaving Ryan Griffin to direct the offense for the time being.

