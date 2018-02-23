Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Involved in car wreck
Winston was involved in a car wreck recently and ultimately was cited for careless driving, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Despite Winston being partially at fault for the wreck, a punishment from the NFL is not expected and he escaped uninjured. The 24-year-old will head into the 2018 season on the last remaining year of his contract.
