Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Kicks off camp with impressive showing
Winston looked sharp in the first practice of training camp Friday, finishing the day without an interception, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The Bucs' franchise piece got camp off to a positive start by connecting with receivers across the depth chart in what was mostly seven-on-seven work. Winston displayed his usually strong connection with Mike Evans and Adam Humphries, but also flashed rapport with key newcomers DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin. Naturally, as has essentially been the case since Day 1 of Winston's tenure, the team's fortunes in the coming season will largely rest on his right arm.
