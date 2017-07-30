Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Knee brace simply precautionary

Winston's use of a knee brace during Saturday's practice was merely precautionary, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Winston was utilizing the brace on his plant leg as a guard against injury, but until head coach Dirk Koetter explained as much after practice, there were some concerned whispers. As was eventually revealed, Winston had actually wanted to wear the brace for Friday's opening practice and had to refrain from doing so when the fit wasn't right. The emerging quarterback did find his secondary to be a bit on the stingy side Saturday, but he still managed to connect on several impressive throws to first-round pick O.J. Howard and prize offseason acquisition DeSean Jackson.