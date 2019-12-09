Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Likely to play through broken thumb

Winston is expected to play through a broken thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's game against the Lions, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Winston left this past Sunday's win over the Colts to get evaluated, but he ended up returning and finishing the contest with a season-high 456 passing yards in addition to four touchdowns, three interceptions and a rushing score. Stroud adds that Winston will likely be limited in practice during the upcoming week after meeting with a hand specialist Monday. Ryan Griffin will be on standby in case Winston's unable to play against the Lions.