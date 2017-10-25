Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Winston (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Winston played with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills, completing 32 of 44 passes for 384 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Bucs were expected to hold him out of Wednesday's practice to rest his shoulder, but the apparently decided that he was healthy enough to get in some work. The Week 7 results suggest this injury is a non-concern for Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.