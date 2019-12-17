Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited by fractured thumb
Winston (thumb/knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winston may be "limited" to open Week 16, but he appeared anything but in the Buccaneers' 38-17 victory over the Lions this past weekend. While playing without any significant protection on his fractured right thumb, Winston completed 28 of 42 attempts for a season-high 458 yards and four touchdowns, with his 221 first-quarter yards representing the most by any quarterback since 2004. Per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston didn't throw in the portion of Tuesday's practice open to the media, but signal-caller will likely resume doing so in the Buccaneers' final session of the week Thursday. Winston appears in little danger of missing Saturday's game against the Texans.
