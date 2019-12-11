Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited in practice Wednesday

Winston (thumb/knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Winston is wearing a cast on his throwing hand to begin the week, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, as he nurses a fractured right thumb sustained during Week 14's win over the Colts. He also appears to have injured his knee during the contest. The 25-year-old was unable to grip the football Wednesday, but coach Bruce Arians said that "the plan" is for Winston to resume throwing later this week and draw his usual start against the Lions on Sunday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. While it looks as though Winston is trending in the right direction to play through his broken thumb, Ryan Griffin will remain on standby in the event that he suffers any setbacks or is unable to do enough in practice.