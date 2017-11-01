Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited practice Wednesday

Winston (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Like the past two weeks, Winston kicked off this one with a cap on his practices reps. However, he bucked the trend by taking part in every passing drill during the open portion of Wednesday's session, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The Buccaneers have suggested a lack of timing was to blame for Winston's miserable outing Sunday against the Panthers - 21-for-38 passing for 210 yards and two interceptions. On the other hand, he may be experiencing improvement with the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Only time will tell, but he doesn't appear in any danger of sitting this weekend.