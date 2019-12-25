Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Limited to begin practice week
Winston (thumb/knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Winston has played through a fractured right thumb over the past two games, dazzling in a Week 15 win over the Lions (28 for 42 for 458 yards, four touchdowns and an interception) and disappointing in a Week 16 loss to the Texans (25 for 48 for 335 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions). Though Tampa Bay doesn't have much at stake in Week 17, the expectation is that Winston will have his reps capped again Thursday while managing the thumb and knee injuries before putting in a full workout Friday. He may still carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons, but it would be a surprise if Winston wasn't cleared to play.
