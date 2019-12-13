Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Listed as questionable, set to play

Winston (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, though coach Bruce Arians said the quarterback will play, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Held out of practice Wednesday and limited to throwing tennis balls during Thursday's session, Winston then closed out the week as a full participant Friday. He's on track to get the Week 15 start against a lousy Detroit defense, but he'll be playing with a small fracture in his right thumb and no Mike Evans (hamstring) in the lineup. Even so, Winston offers no shortage of appeal for fantasy purposes, averaging 39.4 pass attempts, 316.5 yards and 2.0 touchdowns per game. His turnovers hurt the Bucs more than they hurt fantasy managers.