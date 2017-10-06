Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Logs 334 passing yards in Thursday's loss
Winston completed 26 of 46 passes for 334 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots. He also gained 11 yards on three rushes, fumbled twice and recovered a fumble.
Winston's stat line was once again aesthetically pleasing by game's end, but the end result was still disappointing from the Bucs' perspective. It was a rollercoaster contest for Tampa even with the relatively low score, as despite three Nick Folk missed field goals, Winston still had a chance to pull out a win on the game's last play. However, he was unable to connect with 2017 first-rounder O.J. Howard on the last-gasp attempt, sealing the hard-fought win over the Patriots. Winston did lead the Bucs on an impressive nine-play, 74-yard drive late in the fourth quarter that culminated in an 18-yard touchdown throw to Cameron Brate, the signal caller's sixth of the season. The 23-year-old has three consecutive 300-yard efforts and has thrown at least one touchdown in each game, while all three of his interceptions came in a Week 3 loss to the Vikings. He'll look to get the Bucs back in the win column in a tough Week 6 road matchup against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Second consecutive 300-yard effort•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Final line belies struggles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Efficient in Week 2 win•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Week 1 contest postponed•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 200 yards in Saturday's loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Plenty of work, success in second preseason game•
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...