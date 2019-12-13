Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Looks good at practice
Coach Bruce Arians said that Winston (thumb) will play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "He threw fine [Friday]," Arians said. "He'll be ready to go."
Winston was held out of practice Wednesday and only threw tennis balls Thursday, but he apparently threw footballs Friday without suffering any setbacks with his fractured right thumb. He thus is on track to make the Week 15 start against a porous Detroit defense, though it's unclear whether he'll enter the contest with a questionable listing or avoid a designation entirely.
