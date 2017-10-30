Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: May have aggravated shoulder

Head coach Dirk Koetter hinted that Winston aggravated his injured right shoulder during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports. "Jameis did take a shot early in the fourth quarter and he was hurting a little bit after that," Koetter said. "I thought he might have to come out, but he stayed in. It was on the first play of a drive and he stayed in and we kept doing and the game flow went. I haven't talked to him since about that."

Winston was unable to finish out a Week 6 loss to the Cardinals after spraining the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but he bounced back in Week 7 to throw for 384 yards and three scores in a 30-27 loss to the Bills. Coming off his worst performance of the season Sunday against Carolina, the third-year quarterback presumably will show up on the injury report as the Bucs prepare for Sunday's game in New Orleans.