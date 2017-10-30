Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: May have aggravated shoulder

Head coach Dirk Koetter hinted that Winston aggravated his injured right shoulder during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers, ESPN.com's Jenna Laine reports. "Jameis did take a shot early in the fourth quarter and he was hurting a little bit after that," Koetter said. "I thought he might have to come out, but he stayed in. It was on the first play of a drive and he stayed in and we kept doing and the game flow went. I haven't talked to him since about that."

Winston was unable to finish out a Week 6 loss to the Cardinals after spraining the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but he bounced back in Week 7 to throw for 384 yards and three scores in a 30-27 loss to the Bills. Coming off his worst performance of the season Sunday against Carolina, the third-year quarterback presumably will show up on the injury report as the Bucs prepare for Sunday's game in New Orleans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories