Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: May resume practicing Wednesday

Winston (shoulder) did some rehab work Monday and will resume practicing Wednesday if he doesn't feel any soreness, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There was some speculation Winston might be shut down for the season when the Bucs ruled him out for a third straight week ahead of Sunday's 34-20 loss to Atlanta. It turns out that the quarterback has responded favorably to a platelet-rich plasma injection, with his sprained AC joint displaying clear improvement. A return to practice would put him on track to return for Sunday's game in Green Bay, though the Bucs surely would proceed with caution in the event of a setback, as any hopes for a miraculous playoff push were stomped out with the loss to Atlanta.