Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Meeting with hand specialist

Winston will meet with a hand specialist this week to receive a second opinion on his fractured right thumb, which he sustained in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Winston only missed six snaps due to the injury before returning in the second half and finishing off the come-from-behind victory. He finished the game with 33 completions on 45 attempts for a season-high 456 passing yards to go with four touchdowns, three interceptions and another score on the ground. Though coach Bruce Arians clarified that Winston's fracture wasn't a significant one, the signal-caller will be sent in for another evaluation just to ensure the injury won't provide any complications with his ability to grip the football. Ryan Griffin is the next man up at quarterback and would step in under center Week 15 in Detroit if Winston is forced to miss time.