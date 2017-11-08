Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Meets with Dr. Andrews

Winston met with Dr. James Andrews on Thursday for further evaluation on his injured right shoulder, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team has yet to issue an update on Andrews' findings from his meeting with Winston, so at this time, it's still expected that the quarterback will remain on a two-week shutdown period before he's reevaluated. Winston has been nursing an AC joint sprain in the shoulder since first suffering the injury Week 6 against the Cardinals, but was also diagnosed with a rear deltoid injury after exiting Sunday's loss to the Saints. The Buccaneers plan to go with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting signal caller for at least the next two games.