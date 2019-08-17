Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Minimal action in win
Winston completed two of four passes for 24 yards and added five yards on his sole rush in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.
Winston's time on the field was limited to the opening series for the second straight game, and he helped the Buccaneers reach the Dolphins' 30-yard line until suffering an 11-yard sack on his last play. Winston is likely to see much more extensive action in next week's third preseason tilt against the Browns, but he seems to have a sound grasp of coach Bruce Arians' offense thus far.
