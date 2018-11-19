Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Named as Week 12 starter
Winston will get the start Week 12 against the 49ers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The announcement comes as no surprise after Ryan Fitzpatrick threw seven interceptions the past three weeks, including a trio in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Giants before he was replaced by Winston. The 24-year-old led three consecutive touchdown drives to bring the Bucs back into the contest, but he didn't have much time on the final series and was picked off on a desperation heave. Winston will now face a San Francisco defense that's given up 21 touchdown passes while notching just two interceptions, despite limiting opponents to a 60.4 completion percentage and 7.2 yards per attempt.
